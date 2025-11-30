Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Stock Down 0.2%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ackrell SPAC Partners I
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.