Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 56,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
