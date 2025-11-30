Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head to Head Comparison

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 2 7 5 0 2.21 Gulfport Energy 0 5 6 1 2.67

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $221.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.90% 18.10% 12.56% Gulfport Energy -9.14% 18.89% 11.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Gulfport Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.32 billion 3.30 $366.03 million $1.79 12.92 Gulfport Energy $1.25 billion 3.43 -$261.39 million ($1.90) -117.10

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

