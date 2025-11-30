Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Rover Critical Minerals Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

