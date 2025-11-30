West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 31.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) traded up 31.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
