Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.2201. 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.2354.
Emergent Capital Stock Down 6.5%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
Emergent Capital Company Profile
Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent Capital
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.