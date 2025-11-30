Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Innate Pharma S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 11,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 565,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

IPHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

