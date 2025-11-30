Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Stock Price Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 4,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

