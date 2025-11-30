Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Stock Price Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 4,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.