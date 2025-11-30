STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.9140 and last traded at $3.9140. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.9265.

SNVVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

