Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.5785 and last traded at $31.5785. 560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Jumbo Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Jumbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.