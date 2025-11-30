Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.4559 and last traded at $0.4539. Approximately 42,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,085,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4462.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Jushi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jushi Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

