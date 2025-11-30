Top Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 30th

IREN, Cleanspark, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business, revenues, or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example miners, exchanges, hardware providers, or firms that hold large amounts of BTC. For stock market investors, these equities offer indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price and ecosystem growth but also carry company-specific operational, financial, and regulatory risks that can make their performance deviate from Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

