MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) were up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.7450. Approximately 262,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,696,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MMTec in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get MMTec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTC

MMTec Trading Up 11.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MMTec stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) by 648.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of MMTec worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.