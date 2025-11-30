iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Stock Price Down 32% – Should You Sell?

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 32% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $32.2460. 8,298,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,213,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

