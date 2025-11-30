Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.9550. 46,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 121,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9326.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -49.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
