Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.60 and last traded at GBX 126.60. 447,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 889,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.80.
Funding Circle Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £369.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.93.
Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Funding Circle had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Funding Circle Holdings plc will post 0.0797592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Funding Circle
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.
