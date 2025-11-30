Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.60 and last traded at GBX 126.60. 447,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 889,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.80.

Funding Circle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £369.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.93.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Funding Circle had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Funding Circle Holdings plc will post 0.0797592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Funding Circle

About Funding Circle

In related news, insider Lisa Jacobs sold 237,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135, for a total transaction of £320,895. Also, insider Ken Stannard acquired 202,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, for a total transaction of £249,184.47. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.