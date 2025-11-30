Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 14. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.09.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

