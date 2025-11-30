Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 and last traded at GBX 80.80. Approximately 201,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 425,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.21. The stock has a market cap of £135.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

