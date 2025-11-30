First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 12,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 57,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.