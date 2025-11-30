First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2025

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 12,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 57,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.