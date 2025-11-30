First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 12,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 57,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
