ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 9,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 765.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.