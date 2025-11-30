Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €193.00 and last traded at €191.20. Approximately 4,856 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €187.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €179.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

