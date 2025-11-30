reAlpha Tech (AIRE) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare reAlpha Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares reAlpha Tech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $950,000.00 -$26.02 million -2.50 reAlpha Tech Competitors $1.29 billion $24.76 million 1.84

Volatility and Risk

reAlpha Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech. reAlpha Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

reAlpha Tech has a beta of -3.9, meaning that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, reAlpha Tech’s competitors have a beta of -15.12, meaning that their average stock price is 1,612% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares reAlpha Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -813.89% -595.92% -94.24% reAlpha Tech Competitors -393.60% -647.35% -14.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for reAlpha Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 1 1 1 0 2.00 reAlpha Tech Competitors 1220 2539 5152 294 2.49

reAlpha Tech currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 209.52%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.81%. Given reAlpha Tech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

reAlpha Tech competitors beat reAlpha Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

