Head to Head Review: Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) versus Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Federated Hermes and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 5 3 1 2.56 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ventures Group is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.9% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federated Hermes and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.67% 32.30% 17.05% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Pacific Ventures Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.74 billion 2.23 $268.31 million $4.79 10.47 Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Risk and Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Pacific Ventures Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About Pacific Ventures Group

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.