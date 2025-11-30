J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Financial Comparison

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

J. M. Smucker pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nomad Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. J. M. Smucker pays out -39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomad Foods pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Nomad Foods has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J. M. Smucker and Nomad Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. M. Smucker $8.77 billion 1.25 -$1.23 billion ($11.22) -9.16 Nomad Foods $3.05 billion 0.61 $245.74 million $1.44 8.50

Nomad Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. M. Smucker. J. M. Smucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of J. M. Smucker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of J. M. Smucker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for J. M. Smucker and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. M. Smucker 1 9 7 1 2.44 Nomad Foods 1 1 3 0 2.40

J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus target price of $116.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.57%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than J. M. Smucker.

Profitability

This table compares J. M. Smucker and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. M. Smucker -16.75% 15.41% 5.55% Nomad Foods 6.93% 10.26% 4.20%

Volatility & Risk

J. M. Smucker has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J. M. Smucker beats Nomad Foods on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Canine Carry Outs, Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin', Folgers, Café Bustelo, 1850, Jif, Smucker's, Smucker's Uncrustables, Robin Hood, and Five Roses. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

