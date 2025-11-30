Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Goldbank Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.
About Goldbank Mining
Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.
