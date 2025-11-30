Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.50 and last traded at $98.50. Approximately 5,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

