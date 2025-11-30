Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.9950 and last traded at $1.9950. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

