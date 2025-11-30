Promising Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 29th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, and SMX (Security Matters) Public are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear cheap relative to fundamental measures such as earnings, book value, or cash flow—often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to recognize the company’s true worth over time, typically favoring mature, slower-growing firms that may offer steady dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

