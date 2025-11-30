IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. 4,081,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 767,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$97.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

