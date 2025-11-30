Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.52 and last traded at C$20.47. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

Transcontinental Trading Up 3.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

