Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.75 and last traded at C$34.75. Approximately 57,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 68,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JWEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$40.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$199.33 million during the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamieson Wellness Inc. will post 2.1438892 EPS for the current year.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.14%.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- Stock Average Calculator
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.