Whitbread (LON:WTB) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

WTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,480.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,004.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,998.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

