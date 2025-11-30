Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 22% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shot up 22% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 254,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 33,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Rio Silver Trading Up 22.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

