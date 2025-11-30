Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 22% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) rose 22% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 254,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 33,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19.
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
