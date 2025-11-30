Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 57.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 57.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 and last traded at GBX 3.63. 9,305,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average session volume of 712,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

