Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 278 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,826,927.56. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $753.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $991.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $799.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $809.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

