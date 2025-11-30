Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $126,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $11,318,499.30. Following the sale, the director owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This trade represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 221,305 shares of company stock worth $52,925,799 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.22.

Snowflake stock opened at $250.97 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.24. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business's revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

