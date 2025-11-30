Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 9,300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $591.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.54 and its 200-day moving average is $479.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

