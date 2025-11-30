Saputo Inc. (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Saputo Trading Up 1.4%

SAP opened at C$39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.47.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.