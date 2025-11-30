VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

VestGen Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of VestGen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO stock opened at $628.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $782.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
