Trustmark Bank Trust Department Buys 1,360 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

