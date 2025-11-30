Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Desjardins upgraded the stock to a moderate buy rating. The company traded as high as C$52.83 and last traded at C$52.75, with a volume of 538892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.74.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

