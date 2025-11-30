New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $88.07 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $88,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

