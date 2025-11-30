288 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $826.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $787.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.