Norges Bank Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,834,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,092,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $53,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 143.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,496,000 after buying an additional 455,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,248.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PHM opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.