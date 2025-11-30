Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.94 and last traded at $107.47. 15,011,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 39,911,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 421,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

