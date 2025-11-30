Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 1,835,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,053,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SERV. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.80.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 16,170 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $174,312.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,391,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,561,361.76. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $34,708.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 207,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,081.64. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 458,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,845 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Serve Robotics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

