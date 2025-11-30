Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.62 and last traded at $87.58. Approximately 9,062,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 20,647,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.