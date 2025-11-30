ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,060.28 and last traded at $1,054.9250. Approximately 939,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,672,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,040.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.19 and a 200-day moving average of $851.37. The stock has a market cap of $414.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

