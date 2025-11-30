Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.8250. Approximately 13,568,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,600,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,670,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,302,254 shares of company stock worth $14,090,955. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

